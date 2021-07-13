Ordnance detonated in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – You may have heard a large boom in Provincetown around 11:15 PM. According to reports an unspecified ordnance was discovered at Herring Cove Beach. Mass State Police Bomb Squad technicians reportedly decided the material needed to be detonated in place. The area was cordoned off and Provincetown firefighters were called to standby while the controlled detonation took place. National Park Rangers were also on scene. Further details were not immediately available.