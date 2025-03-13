ORLEANS – From Orleans Police: Thursday morning, Orleans Police Officers and Orleans Fire Department responded to a report of a mulch fire near the transfer station off Lots Hollow Road. Nobody was injured and the fire was contained and extinguished.
Orleans firefighters battle large mulch fire near transfer station
March 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
