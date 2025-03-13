You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Orleans firefighters battle large mulch fire near transfer station

Orleans firefighters battle large mulch fire near transfer station

March 13, 2025

Orleans Police/CWN

ORLEANSFrom Orleans Police: Thursday morning, Orleans Police Officers and Orleans Fire Department responded to a report of a mulch fire near the transfer station off Lots Hollow Road. Nobody was injured and the fire was contained and extinguished.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 