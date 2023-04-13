ORLEANS – Orleans firefighters were called to a brush fire off Herring Brook Way Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported and no homes were threatened.
Photos by Orleans Fire-Rescue/CWN
Orleans firefighters work to extinguish brush fire
April 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
