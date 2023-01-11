Orleans police officer to run in 127th Boston Marathon

ORLEANS – Orleans Police are excited to share that one of our own officers, Ofc. John Marsinelli, is running the 127th Boston Marathon on the Play Ball Foundation charity team. Along with training, he has to fundraise $10,000 for this incredible cause! The Play Ball Foundation funds free youth sports leagues giving children an opportunity to play sports. We are excited to support Ofc. Marsinelli on this journey and if you’d like to support him as well his page is below!

From Ofc. Marsinelli: “I run because I believe every child should have the opportunity to play sports and not worry about any of the expenses that may come with it. With sports these children will learn life lessons, build friendships, and have memories that will last a lifetime.”

Ofc. Marsinelli’s page can be accessed here.