Orleans Police receive first place award for community policing

June 24, 2021


ORLEANS – The Orleans Police Department is proud to announce that they are the 1st place winners of the New England Association of Chiefs of Police Community Policing Award. This past year has been a challenging year for many reasons, bringing a true emphasis particularly on the importance of community policing. It is an honor and a pleasure to serve this community and humbling to receive this award. Thank you, Orleans!

