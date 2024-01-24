You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Osterville crash sends two people to the hospital

Osterville crash sends two people to the hospital

January 24, 2024

OSTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash was reported in Osterville about 7 AM Wednesday. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the victims of the crash on South County Road just south of Route 28. Both were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. South County Road was closed until the scene could be cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

