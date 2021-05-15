MARSTONS MILLS – Firefighters rushed to a reported attic fire in Marstons Mills around 4 PM Saturday. On arrival, crews discovered a fire outside the home had spread to the garage. A hose line was stretched to the attic where light smoke was discovered and the area was checked to see if the fire had spread up to the attic. No injuries were reported. Mutual Aid was called to cover the Centeville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire stations.
Outside fire damages home in Marstons Mills
May 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Maintenance Work Completed on the Bourne Bridge
- Falmouth Select Board Discusses Shooting Range Environmental Concerns
- Pilgrim Monument and Museum to Reopen Saturday
- Safety Tips Issued for Summer Grilling
- U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop to 473,000, a New Pandemic Low
- Sunday Journal – Hadley Luddy With The Homeless Prevention Council
- Sunday Journal – Jackie Lane With NAMI Cape Cod And The Islands
- Sunday Journal – Jack Meade, Barnstable County Register Of Deeds
- New Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO to Focus On Post-COVID Recovery
- Local Houses of Worship Receive State Grants for Safety
- State Teachers Union Calls for Full Fall Reopening
- Registration is Open for Dennis Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics
- With Rising Vaccination Rates, Cape Gears Up for Safe and Busy Summer