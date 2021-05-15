You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Outside fire damages home in Marstons Mills

Outside fire damages home in Marstons Mills

May 15, 2021

MARSTONS MILLS – Firefighters rushed to a reported attic fire in Marstons Mills around 4 PM Saturday. On arrival, crews discovered a fire outside the home had spread to the garage. A hose line was stretched to the attic where light smoke was discovered and the area was checked to see if the fire had spread up to the attic. No injuries were reported. Mutual Aid was called to cover the Centeville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire stations.

