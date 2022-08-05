Pan-Mass Challenge bike ride to cause traffic delays on Sunday



The annual two-day Pan-Mass Challenge will happen this weekend. After stopping at the Mass Maritime Academy Saturday evening. Riders will embark on the Cape Cod leg early Sunday morning. Specific department advisories are posted here and will be updated:

TRURO – The annual Pan-Mass Challenge will bring thousands of cyclists, volunteers, and supporters to Truro on Sunday, August 7, 2022 between the hours of 7:00 am and 2:00 pm, as they travel towards Provincetown.

Officers will be placed strategically at various traffic control locations to assist PMC riders and motorists, as this event strongly impacts local traffic. PMC’s goal is to pass through Truro with minimum disruption and inconvenience to the residents and visitors of Truro. PMC riders have been asked to ride the route with the utmost safety and consideration for traffic rules, local residents, and motorists.

Motorists are being urged to avoid Truro Center Road and Castle Road, as these roads will experience the most significant traffic congestion.

A one-way traffic flow pattern on Castle Road will be in place to allow PMC riders and vehicle traffic to safely turn onto Route 6 from Castle Road. Vehicles will be prohibited from turning onto Castle Road from Route 6. Officers will direct prohibited vehicle traffic to the intersection of Route 6 and Truro Center Road while the one-way traffic flow pattern is in effect.

WELLFLEET – As you plan your weekend, please be aware that this Sunday, 8/7, thousands of riders will be cycling across the Cape in the Pan Mass Challenge, an annual bike-a-thon that raises more money for charity (proceeds go toward cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute) than any other single event in the country. Riders will enter town Sunday morning beginning at about 7 via the bike trail, travel along Lecount Hollow Rd. to Ocean View Drive, then make their way to WES via Long Pong Rd. There will be a water stop for riders at the Elementary School, and Lawrence Rd. will be closed to accommodate the riders as they make their way back to Rt. 6 on their way to Truro and eventually Provincetown, the end of their LONG route (almost 200 miles for some riders!) The ride is a labor of love for those who participate and you’ll see us out along the route ensuring the safety of these cyclists. Please exercise some patience if you’re on the road between 7 and noon Sunday in these areas, and support them as they pedal through town!

BREWSTER – Sunday, August 7th, the Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon will be passing through Brewster. Riders will enter Brewster, from Dennis, on Satucket Road where they will then continue on to Stony Brook Road before merging onto Route 6A. Riders will follow Route 6A to Nickerson State Park, at which point they will access the Cape Cod Rail Trail to continue east into Orleans. A majority of the riders will be on the road from 6am until 10am. Officers will be out to assist cyclists and motorists. The Pan-Mass Challenge is an annual fund raiser for the Jimmy Fund of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. This year’s target is to raise $66 million from this one event.

DENNIS – The bike riders who are participating in the Pan Mass Challenge will be passing through Dennis on Sunday, August 7th between approximately 6:30 AM-9:30 AM. The route keeps them on Setucket Road where they enter on the Yarmouth side and leave into Brewster.

YARMOUTH – Please be aware that this Sunday, 8/7, thousands of riders will be cycling across the Cape in the Pan-Mass Challenge, an annual bike-a-thon that raises more money for charity (proceeds go toward cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute) than any other single event in the country. Riders will enter town Sunday morning and travel along Route 6A to Setucket Road. Riders will travel along Setucket Road, exiting into the Town of Dennis.

Please plan extra time for travel between 6 AM, and 10 AM.