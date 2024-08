CAPE COD – The annual Pan Mass Challege (PMC) bicycle ride is this weekend. After arriving at Mass Maritime Academy Saturday, riders will be off at sunrise Sunday on the second leg of the trip across Cape Cod to Provincetown.

Motorists should expect delays and use caution as hundreds of cyclists make the trip down Cape.

The PMC’s mission is to raise funds for cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. 100% of every rider-raised dollar goes directly to Dana-Farber.