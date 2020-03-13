Parolee charged after found after allegedly found with child pornography

HYANNIS – On Thursday March 12, 2020 Barnstable Police Officers responded to an address on Gosnold Street in Hyannis to assist with a Massachusetts State Parole Officer, who was conducting a “home visit” of a parolee. The Parole Officer had discovered images of alleged child pornography during the visit and notified Barnstable Police. As a result of the home visit and a subsequent investigation by Barnstable Police Detectives, 62 year old Robert Laplante of Hyannis was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography, 3rd Offense, as well as Parole Violation. At the time of the arrest Laplante was registered as a Level 3 Sex Offender for the offense of Possessoion of Child Pornography. In 2005 Laplante plead guilty to secretly videotaping and photographing naked children between the years of 1996-2004. Laplante was sentenced to six to nine years in jail with probation for ten years.

On Friday March 13, 2020 Laplante was transported to the Barnstable District Court where he was arraigned on the above charge and held on the parole violation. The court also set $20,000 bail on Laplante for the new charge. Possession of Child Pornography, 3rd Offense carries a minimum mandatory prison sentence 10 years.

Any questions regarding this investigation should be directed to Barnstable Police Detective Kevin Connolly at connollyk@barnstablepolice.com