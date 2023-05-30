HYANNIS – A pedestrian was injured in Hyannis just before 9:30 PM. The incident happened on Barnstable Road near Winter Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating exactly what occurred. Further details were not immediately available.
Pedestrian injured in Hyannis
May 29, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
