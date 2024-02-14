New details: Pedestrian struck, ambulance in minor crash in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating an incident in Hyannis about 3 PM Wednesday. It began with a pedestrian reportedly being struck by a car on North Street at Mitchell’s Way. That victim was treated for minor injuries. A Hyannis ambulance responding to the scene was involved in a minor collision with a school bus. There were students on the bus but only one was evaluated.

Barnstable Police report that on Wednesday February 14, 2024 at approximately 2:58 PM, pm they received a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Street and Mitchell’s Way in Hyannis. While Hyannis Fire Department personnel were responding to this incident their rescue vehicle was involved in a minor motor vehicle crash involving a Barnstable Intermediate School bus. The bus had 36 students on board at the time of the crash. One student was evaluated by rescue and released to their parents. At this time there are no other reported injuries. In regards to the pedestrian crash, there were minor injuries reported that were treated on scene. Both motor vehicle crashes are being investigated by the Barnstable Police Department Patrol Division.