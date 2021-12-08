FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Falmouth sometime after 5 PM. The incident happened at the intersection of Falmouth Heights Road and Davis Straits. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
Pedestrian struck by car in Falmouth
December 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
