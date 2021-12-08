You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by car in Falmouth

Pedestrian struck by car in Falmouth

December 8, 2021

FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Falmouth sometime after 5 PM. The incident happened at the intersection of Falmouth Heights Road and Davis Straits. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash which tied up traffic in the area.

