YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Yarmouth sometime after 10 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Station Avenue by Advanced Auto Parts. Rescuers inquired about a MedFlight helicopter but transported the victim by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Yarmouth Police are investigating if the damp conditions may have been a factor in the crash.
Pedestrian struck by car in Yarmouth
May 5, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
