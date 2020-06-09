FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Falmouth around 8:30 AM Tuesday morning. The crash happened in a driveway in the 400 block of Brick Kiln Road. The elderly victim was taken to Fslmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Pedestrian struck in Falmouth
June 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
