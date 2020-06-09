You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck in Falmouth

Pedestrian struck in Falmouth

June 9, 2020

FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Falmouth around 8:30 AM Tuesday morning. The crash happened in a driveway in the 400 block of Brick Kiln Road. The elderly victim was taken to Fslmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 