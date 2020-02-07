HARWICH – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Harwich around 8:45 PM Thursday evening. The incident happened on Division Street near Route 28 at the Dennis town line. The male victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The driver was interviewed by police. Further details were not immediately available.
CWN has a crew at the scene and we’ll have further coverage shortly
Pedestrian struck in Harwich
February 6, 2020
