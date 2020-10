HARWICH – A woman who was reportedly in the crosswalk at Route 28 and Bank Street was hit by a mini van. The crash happened Saturday afternoon at 4:15 PM. Harwich Fire and Rescue transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The male driver of the Honda Odyssey stayed at the scene and Harwich Police are handling the investigation.



ha101020 pedestrian struck from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.