Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Hyannis by allegedly drunk driver

HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Hyannis about 1 AM Monday. The crash happened on Main Street by the Hyannis Plaza Hotel. Hyannis rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it could not respond due to weather so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital.

According to a police report obtained from Barnstable Police, the driver identified as Kristen Leigh Sundelin, 27, of Hyannis failed some sobriety tests at the scene before declining to do more tests. She was charged with operating under the influence of liquor and operating negligently to endanger and was due to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court Monday morning.