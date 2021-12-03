You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in incident with vehicle in West Dennis

Man seriously injured in incident with vehicle in West Dennis

December 2, 2021

WEST DENNIS – A pedestrian was seriously injured in an incident in West Dennis. About 8:20 PM, the victim was reportedly found under a vehicle off Route 28 by the boat ramp behind Sundancer’s. The victim was extricated and transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Dennis Police.

