YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Yarmouth around 7:15 PM Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Windrift Motel. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries. Yarmouth Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the incident. Route 28 was closed between Camp Street and Town Brook Road. Further details were not immediately available.
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Yarmouth
September 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
