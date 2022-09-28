You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Yarmouth

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Yarmouth

September 28, 2022

YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Yarmouth around 7:15 PM Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Windrift Motel. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries. Yarmouth Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the incident. Route 28 was closed between Camp Street and Town Brook Road. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 