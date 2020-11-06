Person in wheelchair escapes serious injury after being struck by car in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A person in a wheelchair was struck by a car in Hyannis shortly before 3:30 PM Friday afternoon. The incident happened on North Street near Bassett Lane. Luckily the victim suffered only minor injuries but was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. A second person was treated and released at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The incident happened just feet from the scene of a deadly car vs wheelchair crash on May 18th, 2010. Lillian White, 47, of Hyannis was killed in the crash. Then 19-year-old Gina Giovangelo eventually pleaded guilty to OUI and vehicular homicide charges and was sentenced to prison time and probation.