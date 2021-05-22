SOUTH YARMOUTH – A person was injured after reportedly falling out of a tree in Yarmouth around 10 AM Saturday. Rescuers responded to a Holly Lane residence and while enroute inquired about the availibility of a MedFlight helicopter which was not available due to weather. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Person injured after falling out of tree in Yarmouth
May 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
