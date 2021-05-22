You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person injured after falling out of tree in Yarmouth

May 22, 2021

SOUTH YARMOUTH – A person was injured after reportedly falling out of a tree in Yarmouth around 10 AM Saturday. Rescuers responded to a Holly Lane residence and while enroute inquired about the availibility of a MedFlight helicopter which was not available due to weather. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

