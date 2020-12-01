You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person injured in fall down flight of stairs at Mashpee business

Person injured in fall down flight of stairs at Mashpee business

December 1, 2020

MASHPEE – One person was seriously injured after reportedly falling down a flight of stairs in Mashpee. The incident happened at the L.L. Bean store at Mashpee Commons. The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.

