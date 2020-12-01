MASHPEE – One person was seriously injured after reportedly falling down a flight of stairs in Mashpee. The incident happened at the L.L. Bean store at Mashpee Commons. The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.
Person injured in fall down flight of stairs at Mashpee business
December 1, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
