Person rescued after falling through ice in Wareham





WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: At approximately 4:51 PM, dispatch received a 911 call for a party that had fallen through the ice at a pond off Charge Pond Rd. E1, S2 with the ice rescue trailer, and C2 (A/C Haskell) responded.

Prior to units arriving 2 off-duty Captains arrived on scene and reported the male party was hanging onto a kayak that was pushed out to him by a bystander.

The duty crew arrived a few minutes later and 2 firefighters entered the water in survival suits and assisted the party to safety.

Please let this serve as a reminder that NO ICE IS SAFE ICE!

