Person seriously injured at Sandy Neck Lighthouse

July 22, 2020

BARNSTABLE – One person reportedly suffered a serious laceration at the Sandy Neck Lighthouse in Barnstable around 2:30 PM Wednesday. Rescuers initially called for a MedFlight helicopter but then transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. It was unclear how the injury was sustained as further details were not immediately available.

