BARNSTABLE – One person reportedly suffered a serious laceration at the Sandy Neck Lighthouse in Barnstable around 2:30 PM Wednesday. Rescuers initially called for a MedFlight helicopter but then transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. It was unclear how the injury was sustained as further details were not immediately available.
Person seriously injured at Sandy Neck Lighthouse
July 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- In-Person Hearing Held for Latanowich in Barnstable Superior Court
- Funding Secured For Cape Cod Transportation Improvements
- Port Communities Relieved of Liability For SSA Deficits
- WHOI Names Next President and Director
- Cape Cod Real Estate Has Record Breaking June
- AAA: Gas Prices Up One Cent This Week
- Provincetown Provides Free COVID-19 Testing for Employees
- Neal McDonough to Serve as Citizens Bank Pops by the Sea Guest Conductor
- Baker Extends Pause on Evictions and Foreclosures for 60 Days
- 4 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Cape Cod According to Mass DPH
- Going in the Water Again: ‘Jaws’ Boat Clone Supports Sharks
- New Online Tool Launched to Track Ship Speeds in Areas Frequented by Right Whales
- Massachusetts Restaurants Allowed to Sell Cocktails-To-Go