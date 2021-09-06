PROVINCETOWN – A person who reportedly suffered a knee injury while walking the West End Breakwater in Provincetown was rescued Monday morning. Firefighters who work at Flyer’s Boat Yard were able to get the victim on a boat and brought them to shore where an ambulance was waiting. This was the latest in a long series of incident where people slip and fall on the rocks, a popular walking route to Long Point.
Person with knee injury rescued from West End Breakwater in Provincetown
September 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
