Person with knee injury rescued from West End Breakwater in Provincetown

September 6, 2021

A full view of the West End Breakwater from the end of Commercial Street to Long Point

PROVINCETOWN – A person who reportedly suffered a knee injury while walking the West End Breakwater in Provincetown was rescued Monday morning. Firefighters who work at Flyer’s Boat Yard were able to get the victim on a boat and brought them to shore where an ambulance was waiting. This was the latest in a long series of incident where people slip and fall on the rocks, a popular walking route to Long Point.

