Person with serious injuries airlifted from Orleans Thursday morning

August 25, 2022

Orleans Fire-Rescue/CWN

ORLEANS – Orleans Fire-Rescue reports that they responded Thursday morning to a medical call where a person was seriously injured. Due to the nature of those injuries, the patient needed care at a trauma center in Boston. Boston MedFlight was called to transport the patient from Orleans.

Due to most of our on duty crew already committed to another call, Eastham Fire Department responded to assist at the scene and at the landing zone.

As they always do, Orleans Police Department was everywhere we needed them to help at the scene and at the landing zone as well.

Thanks also to Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office communications for coordinating all of it.
We hope the patient makes a speedy recovery!

