HYANNIS – Cape Codders marked a solemn Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Most of the yearly ceremonies were cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but that didn’t stop many residents from showing their respect to the men and women of the military who have died for our country.

Their lives and legacies represent the soul of our nation and we are forever indebted to their service.

Photos by Jane Sheehy Emplit, Cape Wide News