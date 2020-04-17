Photo gallery: Old Harwich Fire Station #2 being demolished

– The former Harwich Fire Station #2 began going under demolition this week. The old station, located to the rear of the new firehouse was constructed in 1975 and opened around the same time of year in 1976. It was originally staffed by one firefighter. At the time of it’s opening, Stop and Shop was a sand pit operated by Fred Crowell. There was no East Harwich Plaza, Hinckley Home Center or CVS. Deer Meadow Stables was the closest neighbor, and the Route 137 Route 39 intersection was controlled by a blinking yellow light.

The land the fire station sits on was originally part of the sandpit operated by Fred Crowell. When Orleans Road was extended, it cut the 3 acre parcel off from the rest of the sandpit that was located where the present day Stop and Shop is today. Fred and Helen Crowell donated the land to the town in 1967 and the fire station was approved and built in 1975.

The station served the town well for 44 years, but was in need of major upgrades for the health and safety of the firefighters assigned there, as well as to house the equipment that had been added over the years.

The new firehouse, designed by Kaestle Boos Associates of Foxboro is designed for the next 50 years. Constructed by Mill City Construction out of Rhode Island, the building features separate quarters for male and female firefighters, modern heating and cooling, decontamination areas for equipment, and separate storage area for personal protective equipment.

