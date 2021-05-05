Pickup ends up on roof after striking utility pole on Route 134 in Dennis

DENNIS – A pickup truck struck a utility pole and rolled on its roof in Dennis about 9 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Route 134 by the Cape Cod Rail Trail bridge. At least one pole was snapped and wires brought down. Route 134 was completely closed until Eversource could make the scene safe. The utility company was forced to cut power to about 400 customers because of the crash. According to reports, the driver left the scene but was located a short time later and did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash happened.

