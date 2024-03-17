Pickup strikes utility pole in Bourne

BOURNE – A pickup truck struck a utility pole in Bourne shortly before 1 AM Sunday. Bourne Police reported that Cranberry Hwy in the area of Canal Fuel was down to 1 lane in each direction due to an accident with utility pole damage. There were also power outages in the area. The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Utility crews worked overnight to replace the pole and restore service.