BOURNE – A pickup truck struck a utility pole in Bourne shortly before 1 AM Sunday. Bourne Police reported that Cranberry Hwy in the area of Canal Fuel was down to 1 lane in each direction due to an accident with utility pole damage. There were also power outages in the area. The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Utility crews worked overnight to replace the pole and restore service.
Pickup strikes utility pole in Bourne
March 17, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Patriots And Mac Jones Part Ways
- ALDI Grocery Store Coming To Cape Cod
- The United States Has Its First Large Offshore Wind Farm
- Buzzards Bay Towns Receive Federal Grants For Culvert Replacement, Land Purchases
- Sandwich Boardwalk Reconstruction On Track For Timely Completion
- Federal Funding Directed Towards Seagrass Research
- Cape Father and Son Sue Over Netflix Documentary on College Admissions Scandal
- Architects Selected for Maurice’s Campground Affordable Housing Project
- Applications Open For Habitat For Humanity Homes On Mid And Outer Cape
- Osterville Village Library Debuts A New Way To Borrow Books
- Yearly Water Main Flushing Scheduled In Harwich
- Governor Healey Moving To Pardon Marijuana Possession Convictions
- State Officials Launch Citizen Climate Awareness Campaign