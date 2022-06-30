You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup truck rolls on roof on Route 6 in Sandwich

Pickup truck rolls on roof on Route 6 in Sandwich

June 29, 2022

SANDWICH – A pickup truck rolled on its roof in Sandwich sometime before 11:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound between exit 63 (Chase Road) and exit 61 (Quaker Meetinghouse Road). The driver was able to get out of the truck and was evaluated. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 