SANDWICH – A pickup truck rolled on its roof in Sandwich sometime before 11:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound between exit 63 (Chase Road) and exit 61 (Quaker Meetinghouse Road). The driver was able to get out of the truck and was evaluated. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Pickup truck rolls on roof on Route 6 in Sandwich
June 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
