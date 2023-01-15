Pickup vs pole crash closes busy road in Orleans, cuts power to 446 customers

ORLEANS – Orleans Police report that The intersection of Route 6A and Bakers Pond/Bay Ridge Road is completely shut down to through traffic due to a MV crash overnight. The crash happened about 4:45 AM. Luckily the driver was not injured. Vehicles coming from Brewster are unable to get to Orleans and the Route 6 on ramps via Route 6A. In addition 446 Eversource customers in Orleans and Brewster woke up with no power or heat. The crash remains under investigation.