ORLEANS – Orleans Police report that The intersection of Route 6A and Bakers Pond/Bay Ridge Road is completely shut down to through traffic due to a MV crash overnight. The crash happened about 4:45 AM. Luckily the driver was not injured. Vehicles coming from Brewster are unable to get to Orleans and the Route 6 on ramps via Route 6A. In addition 446 Eversource customers in Orleans and Brewster woke up with no power or heat. The crash remains under investigation.
Pickup vs pole crash closes busy road in Orleans, cuts power to 446 customers
January 15, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
