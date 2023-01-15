You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup vs pole crash closes busy road in Orleans, cuts power to 446 customers

Pickup vs pole crash closes busy road in Orleans, cuts power to 446 customers

January 15, 2023

Orleans Police/CWN

ORLEANS – Orleans Police report that The intersection of Route 6A and Bakers Pond/Bay Ridge Road is completely shut down to through traffic due to a MV crash overnight. The crash happened about 4:45 AM. Luckily the driver was not injured. Vehicles coming from Brewster are unable to get to Orleans and the Route 6 on ramps via Route 6A. In addition 446 Eversource customers in Orleans and Brewster woke up with no power or heat. The crash remains under investigation.

