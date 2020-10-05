You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Plane lands safely at Hyannis after indication of landing gear issue

Plane lands safely at Hyannis after indication of landing gear issue

October 5, 2020

HYANNIS – A small plane on a flight from Nantucket to Hyannis made an emergency landing at Barnstable Municipal Airport shortly after 2:30 PM. Hyannis Fire and airport crash personnel stood by as the plane with 7 people on board set down. The passengers were shuttled to the terminal while the plane was towed ro a hangar. It was not clear which airline was involved. The incident is under incestigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 