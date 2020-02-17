HYANNIS – A twin-engine plane landed safely after reporting electrical issues. The plane apparently lost its radio but did land and taxi without incident about 11:20 AM Monday. It was not immediately clear which airline was involved or how many people were on board.
Plane lands safely in Hyannis after reporting electrical issues
February 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Ed Markey, Joe Kennedy to Face Off in First Debate
- Turbines Voted a Nuisance by Plymouth Board of Health
- Record Numbers Enroll in Massachusetts Health Connector
- Census Group Asks for Cooperation as Counting Approaches
- Cyr Disappointed with Lack of Bridge Replacement Funding
- Barnstable Budget Includes Blish Point Flood Infrastructure Funding
- Orleans Cultural Council Awards 17 Grants
- Bourne Struggles To Staff Police Department
- Construction to Begin on New Martha’s Vineyard Child Care Center
- Orleans to Hold Capital Improvements Public Hearing Thursday
- New England Aquarium Gets Blue Lobster for Exhibit
- Barnstable Police Offering Training to Promote Worship Safety
- Cape Cod Academy To Host Merit Examines