Plane lands safely in Hyannis after reporting electrical issues

February 17, 2020

HYANNIS – A twin-engine plane landed safely after reporting electrical issues. The plane apparently lost its radio but did land and taxi without incident about 11:20 AM Monday. It was not immediately clear which airline was involved or how many people were on board.

