Plymouth Fire Department Extinguishes Kitchen Fire in Apartment Building

PLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department extinguished a kitchen fire this morning at an apartment building on Chapel Hill Drive.

At approximately 9:45 AM, Plymouth Fire received a call reporting a kitchen fire within a third-floor apartment, Unit 12, at 5 Chapel Hill Drive. Companies from Plymouth Fire’s headquarters, west and north stations responded to the scene.

Prior to the firefighters’ arrival, the three residents of the unit were able to safely evacuate the building. Plymouth Police also assisted with evacuating residents from other units within the building.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke conditions on the third floor of the apartment building and a kitchen fire when they entered the unit. Firefighters vented the roof of the apartment and conducted an interior attack.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment of origin and the scene was under control within 40 minutes. Westerly Road was temporarily closed by Plymouth Police during the incident but has since been reopened.

The unit sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage. Chief Foley estimated that approximately $100,000 in damage was done to the building. The three residents of the home, a mother and her two children, are temporarily displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, family and friends.

Electrical services have been temporarily shut off to the building and the Building Inspector is on the scene now determining when services can be restored.

Code Enforcement is also on the scene investigating the fire alarms as they went off locally but did not trip the municipal box.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Plymouth Fire Department.

“I would like to recognize all members of the Plymouth Fire Department for their quick and efficient work in knocking down and containing the fire to this one unit, and the Plymouth Police officers who assisted in evacuating the building,” Chief Foley said. “At the time of this incident, members of the department were simultaneously responding to five other incidents making this a challenging response. I commend all of them for their quick and professional responses to these incidents.”