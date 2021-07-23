Plymouth Firefighters help deliver baby girl at resident’s home



PLYMOUTH – Chief G. Edward Bradley is pleased to report that members of the Plymouth Fire Department helped deliver a baby girl at a resident’s home early this morning.

At approximately 5 a.m., the Plymouth Fire Department received a 911 call for a woman in labor at her residence on Park Road.

Within three minutes of receiving the call, Plymouth Fire Engine 7 and Brewster Ambulance A-2, both out of the North Plymouth Fire Station, arrived on scene. Upon their arrival, firefighters found a woman in active labor.

Plymouth Fire Lt. John Joyce, Firefighters James Brown and Dan Lovendale, and Brewster Paramedics Emily Abraham and Brent Stephens immediately set up a sterile environment and began providing aid. Firefighters and paramedics then assisted in the delivery of the baby girl moments later.

The healthy baby, named Luna Willow, was born weighing 8 pounds 11 ounces to parents Ashley Brown and Able Parker. Baby Luna and her mother were transported by Brewster Ambulance to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth following the delivery.

“Within minutes, our responding firefighters and paramedics were able to render aid and assist the mother in labor,” Chief Bradley said. “I’m pleased to report that thanks to their knowledge, training and quick response these firefighters were able to ensure a safe delivery, and that the mother and baby are both healthy and doing well.”