Plymouth officers successfully defuse “suicide by cop” situation



PLYMOUTH – From Plymouth Police: On Wednesday March 13, 2024 at approximately 11:14 AM, someone called 911 and hung up.

A short time later, a 911 call came in from the same West Plymouth residence. The female caller stated that there was a “woman in her yard, with a knife trying to kill her.” The caller hung up.

Officer Michael Curley was first to arrive and located the woman holding the knife in the driveway. He tried to have some dialogue with her, She stood up, and started walking towards him with the knife extended.

Officer Curley got into his cruiser, and began backing down the rural dirt road. The woman kept after him then stopped in the middle of the road. Officer Curley tried to talk to her once more and she asked him to shoot her. She began walking towards him with the knife again. At this point, Officer Curley asked “Are you the caller?” She said “Yeah, I called.”

It would later be determined that this woman was the caller and described herself to Dispatch as a dangerous killer with a knife.

Officer Curley got back into his cruiser, and was backed up against Federal Furnace Road which had heavy vehicular traffic at the time. He again tried to talk to the woman before she made her way towards the congested roadway. She continued to yell that she wanted to be shot.

It was at this time that Officer Torrance arrived. His arrival stopped the woman’s advance. Officer Torrance tried to talk to her, advising her that he had a Clinician in his cruiser, and that we just wanted to help her. The woman was yelling at Officer Torrance to put his Taser away and shoot her.

Eventually the woman charged at Officer Torrance who was successfully able to deploy his Taser which stopped the Woman’s assault. The knife fell out of her hand, and after a brief struggle, Officers were able to take her into custody.

Plymouth EMS responded and under the guard of Police, the woman was transported to the BID Plymouth on a Section 12 (Mandatory Mental Health Evaluation).

Officer Torrance and Curley are pictured above.

Our Officers suit up every day and have no idea what they are going to face. We are so thankful that our cops love what they do, go out onto the streets and really help people.

We are thankful that this woman is getting the help she needs.

This investigation is still ongoing. The determination if criminal charges will be filed will come at a later date.

Officers Torrance, Curley, Ford, Souza, and Clinician Ruggiero performed extraordinarily on this call. They are commended by the Command Staff of this Police Department and we hope you thank them too!