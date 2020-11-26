You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Police cruiser strikes pole in Mashpee

Police cruiser strikes pole in Mashpee

November 26, 2020

MASHPEE – A police cruiser reportedly struck a utility pole in Mashpee around 4:45 PM. The crash happened on Great Neck Road South by the Sea Mist Resort. The officer was able to get out of the cruiser but was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Power was knocked out in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Mashpee Police report that the area of Great Pines Drive and Great Neck South is closed and motorists were urged please try and avoid the area. Work crews will be working to replace a pole for the next several hours. For any points south of Great Pines Drive please use Red Brook Road via Route 28.

