BARNSTABLE – A car struck a tree in Barnstable around 1:30 AM Wednesday. The collision happened on Mary Dunn Road near Althea Drive. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are reportedly investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Police investigating if alcohol was a factor after car vs tree in Barnstable
August 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
