Police K-9 locates missing person in Sandwich



SANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that on May 23, 2020 at approximately 1100 AM a person came to the their station with several personal items which were discovered in a wooded area near Quaker Meeting House Road.

The personal property belonged to a 62-year-old Sandwich resident who was last seen May 19th. Detective O’Brien and his K-9 partner Tukka were called to the scene to assist with the search.

An extensive search was conducted by K-9 Tukka and four Sandwich Police Officers.

The individual was located by Tukka lying down in the woods hypothermic and confused.

The male party was carried out of the woods by Sandwich Police Officers with the assistance of the Fire Department and transported to Cape Cod Hospital.