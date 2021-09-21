ORLEANS – A police officer reportedly working a road detail by the Orleans-Eastham Rotary was struck by a car around 3:30 PM Tuesday. Luckily the officer was conscious and alert and was able to call in the incident over the radio. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution.
CWN is checking with the involved agencies for comment.
Police officer escapes serious injury after reportedly being struck by car in Orleans
September 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
