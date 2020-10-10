Video report: Police officer likely prevents major blaze in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A Provincetown Police officer likely prevented a major blaze in the heart of downtown Provincetown. Sgt. Glen Enos was on foot patrol when he spotted smoke coming from the Mystik Moon psychic reading shop at 244 Commercial Street around 2 PM Saturday afternoon. A fire extinguisher was used to knock down the flames and Sgt. Enos closed the front door to starve any possible remaining fire of oxygen while firefighters navigated summer like crowds into the densely packed area directly across from the Crown and Anchor Motor Inn. Fire Chief Michael Trovato says it appears a power strip that was part of a display in the basement store apparently overheated and caught fire. The flames began burning up a wall before being quelled. There were no injuries and no structural damage to the multi-business building.

pt101020 Mystik Moon fire from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.