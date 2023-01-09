You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Police to conduct training on Ascapesket Road in Falmouth

Police to conduct training on Ascapesket Road in Falmouth

January 9, 2023

FALMOUTH – Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council has announced that on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, there will be police training activity at 390 Acapesket Rd, from about 8 AM until about 4 PM. They will make every effort to minimize the impact on the neighborhood but you will see police officers and vehicles conducting training in that area during the day.

