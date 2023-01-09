FALMOUTH – Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council has announced that on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, there will be police training activity at 390 Acapesket Rd, from about 8 AM until about 4 PM. They will make every effort to minimize the impact on the neighborhood but you will see police officers and vehicles conducting training in that area during the day.
Police to conduct training on Ascapesket Road in Falmouth
January 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
