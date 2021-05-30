YARMOUTH – Mass State Police are investigating if poor weather was to blame for a crash that left a pickup on its roof in Yarmouth around 11 PM. The crash happened eastbound between exits 75 & 78A (old exits 8-9A). Two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Traffic was delayed until the vehicle could be removed.
Poor weather conditions may be to blame for rollover crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth late Saturday night
May 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
