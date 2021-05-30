You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Poor weather conditions may be to blame for rollover crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth late Saturday night

May 30, 2021

YARMOUTH – Mass State Police are investigating if poor weather was to blame for a crash that left a pickup on its roof in Yarmouth around 11 PM. The crash happened eastbound between exits 75 & 78A (old exits 8-9A). Two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Traffic was delayed until the vehicle could be removed.

