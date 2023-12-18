Developing: Powerful coastal storm bringing high winds and knocking out power

CAPE COD – A powerful storm is lashing the Cape with strong winds and causing power outages. Check this article for updates.

8:30 AM update: Peak wind gust of 63 MPH at Scusset Beach. About 1,000 Eversource customers are without power in Bourne due to trees down on wires. Another 300 customers are out in Mashpee.

9:00 AM update: About 600 utility customers without power in Truro and Provincetown. Driving conditions difficult. A Truro Police cruiser rolled on its side on Route 6 (see related story above). Luckily the officer escaped any serious injury. Also in Truro a pole fire was reported on Shore Road (Route 6A), and two utility poles were reported down on Great Hollow Road.