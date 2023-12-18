You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Powerful coastal storm bringing high winds and knocking out power

Developing: Powerful coastal storm bringing high winds and knocking out power

December 18, 2023

CAPE COD – A powerful storm is lashing the Cape with strong winds and causing power outages. Check this article for updates.

8:30 AM update: Peak wind gust of 63 MPH at Scusset Beach. About 1,000 Eversource customers are without power in Bourne due to trees down on wires. Another 300 customers are out in Mashpee.

9:00 AM update: About 600 utility customers without power in Truro and Provincetown. Driving conditions difficult. A Truro Police cruiser rolled on its side on Route 6 (see related story above). Luckily the officer escaped any serious injury. Also in Truro a pole fire was reported on Shore Road (Route 6A), and two utility poles were reported down on Great Hollow Road.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 