DENNIS – In collaboration with the Dennis Fire Department, Northeast Forest & Fire Management, LLC will be conducting a controlled burn at Crowes Pasture. The 11-acre burn will reconstitute the pasture for natural wild life and vegetation while removing a burdensome fire load. The operation is expected to start at 09:30am today and should wrap up around noon.
Prescribed burn today in Dennis
March 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Chatham Town Meeting Voters Support Alternative Senior Center Site
- MassDOT to Study Commuter Rail Extension to Buzzards Bay
- Keating Blasts Trump Administration for H-2B Visa Requirements
- Crocker Votes Against Gas Tax Increase
- Brewster Health Department To Hold Coronavirus Info Session
- Harwich Elementary Fundraiser For Playground Surpasses Goal
- Community Development Partnership Awarded $60,000
- Mashpee Selectmen Approve Trash Sticker Fee Increase
- Cape Cod Young Professionals ‘Shape Your Cape Summit’ Returning in April
- NOAA Listens for Right Whales in the Gulf of Maine
- Cooperative Bank Of Cape Cod Launches Program to Help Small Business
- Symposium Held in Hyannis Addresses Knee Injury Prevention, Management
- Economy in Massachusetts is Continuing to Show Strength