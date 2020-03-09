You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Prescribed burn today in Dennis

Prescribed burn today in Dennis

March 9, 2020

DENNIS –  In collaboration with the Dennis Fire Department, Northeast Forest & Fire Management, LLC will be conducting a controlled burn at Crowes Pasture.     The 11-acre burn will reconstitute the pasture for natural wild life and vegetation while removing a burdensome fire load.     The operation is expected to start at 09:30am today and should wrap up around noon.

