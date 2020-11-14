Propane Leak Focus of Nantucket House Explosion



NANTUCKET – Nantucket Fire Chief Stephen A. Murphy and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said the focus of the investigation into the November 12, 2020 house explosion at 11 Woodbury Lane in Nantucket is a propane leak. Three houses were damaged by fire and at least 15 more were damaged by the explosion. Damages are estimated at $15 million. One person was injured and has been taken to a Boston hospital where they are in stable condition.

The explosion and fire are being jointly investigated by the Nantucket Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Code compliance officers from the state Department of Fire Services are assisting. Insurance investigators will be conducting separate but parallel investigations. As the investigation continues, they will work to determine the source of the leak and how it travelled. Given the damage, the exact ignition source may not be known, as it could have been any pilot light, open flame or spark from a compressor. The Code Compliance investigation is also ongoing.

Chief Murphy said, “There should be no concern that this a wide spread issue and Nantucket residents should have confidence in their propane systems especially if they use a licensed professional to service permitted systems.” He added, “Propane has an odorant in it that smells like rotten eggs. If you smell it, leave your home without touching light switches and call 9-1-1 from outside.” If you have concerns, contact your propane service provider.

State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said, “The investigation into this incident and the investigation into the November 4 fire on Surfside Road indicates there is no connection between the two except the focus for both is on propane leaks.”