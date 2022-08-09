You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Provincetown crews deal with deck fire, power outage

Provincetown crews deal with deck fire, power outage

August 9, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters responded to 322 Commercial Street in the downtown section of town sometime after 4 PM for a deck fire. The fire was qickly knocked down but crews had to pull up some of the boards to reach fire nelow the deck and douse it. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Meanwhile around the same time, about 300 Eversource customers lost power from what Evetsource described as equipment damage. A strong thunderstorm was passing through town though it is not clear if weather was a factor.

