PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Firefighters responded to a report of fire in the walls of a house under construction on Pilgrim Heights Road shortly after 1 PM Tuesday afternoon. Crews encountered heavy smoke and used a thermal imaging camera to locate the fire inside the wall and extinguish it. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Provincetown firefighters able to douse fire in walls of house under construction
March 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
