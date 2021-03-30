You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Provincetown firefighters able to douse fire in walls of house under construction

Provincetown firefighters able to douse fire in walls of house under construction

March 30, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Firefighters responded to a report of fire in the walls of a house under construction on Pilgrim Heights Road shortly after 1 PM Tuesday afternoon. Crews encountered heavy smoke and used a thermal imaging camera to locate the fire inside the wall and extinguish it. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

